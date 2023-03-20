MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

DVY stock opened at $112.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day moving average is $119.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

