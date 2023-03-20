MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Sysco by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sysco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $72.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

