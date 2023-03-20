MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Trims Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 189,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in FirstEnergy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.9 %

FE opened at $39.78 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Further Reading

