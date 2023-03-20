Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 273 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,705,002 shares of company stock valued at $519,305,954. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $58.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.