Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 30 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $488.31 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.19 and a 200-day moving average of $402.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,017,162.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,605 shares of company stock worth $45,013,975. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

