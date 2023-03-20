Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 450 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.04 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

