Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 79 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2,066.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $145.34 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.21 and a 200-day moving average of $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.18%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

