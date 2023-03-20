Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $296.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.13. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

