Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after buying an additional 564,607 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $508.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.17. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $574.79. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.