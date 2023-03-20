Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,860,000 after buying an additional 491,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $41,938,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $141.81 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day moving average is $146.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

