Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $149,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,077,000 after purchasing an additional 84,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.33. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.