Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TTD opened at $58.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

