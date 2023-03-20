Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 556.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $94.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

