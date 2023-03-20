Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,608.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,571.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,539.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,844.79.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

