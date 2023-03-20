Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Raymond James began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,982,190. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

