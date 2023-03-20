Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.13.

MTCH opened at $36.72 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,129,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

