McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.62 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

