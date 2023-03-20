MCIA Inc Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $396.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.96. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
