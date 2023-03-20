Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

