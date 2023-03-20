Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,319,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

