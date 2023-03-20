Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $488.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $323,094.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,146,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

