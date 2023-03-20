Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $303.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

