Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $443.60 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $424.35 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.64.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

