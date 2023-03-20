Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after buying an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.
Novartis Stock Down 0.7 %
Novartis Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Articles
