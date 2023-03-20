NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,371,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,225,000 after acquiring an additional 40,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 574,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $165,243.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,748 shares of company stock worth $24,674,511 over the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

NVCR stock opened at $57.07 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

