ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells $85,452.69 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $85,452.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ON24 Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ONTF opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ON24 by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 641.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ON24

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

