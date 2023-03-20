OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OMF. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.69.

OneMain stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. OneMain has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $50.80.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OneMain by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in OneMain by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

