Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $55,000.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PLMR opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $95.20.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
