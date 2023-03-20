Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $55,000.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palomar Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of PLMR opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

