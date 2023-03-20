PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock Position Decreased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,559 shares during the period.

NYSE PAR opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

