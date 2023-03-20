Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,108 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $150.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day moving average of $160.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,337 shares of company stock worth $94,751,432. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Securities cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

