Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after acquiring an additional 136,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

FSLR opened at $199.62 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $218.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.27 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

