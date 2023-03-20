Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 8,315 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IONS opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.57. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

