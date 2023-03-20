Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 966.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, insider Kyle Piskel sold 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $30,243.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,767.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Piskel sold 3,529 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $30,243.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,423.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,212 shares of company stock valued at $335,977. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

