Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,176 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zuora by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zuora by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $27,649.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,307 shares of company stock worth $595,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.00 on Monday. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

