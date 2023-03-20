Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.26. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $328.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.96.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

