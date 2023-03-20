Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $524,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $633.69 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $646.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KBC Securities lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Argus upped their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

