Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $116.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.51 and its 200-day moving average is $116.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

