Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,423 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $233.31 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

