Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 0.6 %

CLX opened at $153.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

