Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 145.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after buying an additional 244,604 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 200.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after buying an additional 179,778 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,075,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML stock opened at $633.69 on Monday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $714.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $250.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

