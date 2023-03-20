Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,386,000 after acquiring an additional 583,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,734,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Down 2.6 %

PRGO opened at $34.77 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.