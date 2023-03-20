Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after acquiring an additional 215,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,386,000 after acquiring an additional 583,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,734,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Stock Down 2.6 %
PRGO opened at $34.77 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Perrigo Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.54%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
Perrigo Profile
Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).
