Phocas Financial Corp. Buys New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

