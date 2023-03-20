Phocas Financial Corp. Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 32,292 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 202,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $7,832,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

