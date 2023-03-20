Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 21.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -218.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

About SL Green Realty



3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

