Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $39,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 625 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.81) to GBX 2,300 ($28.03) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP opened at $57.60 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

