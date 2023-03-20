Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $55,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $1,962,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.