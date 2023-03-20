Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after buying an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,253 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $72,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

NYSE:WELL opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

