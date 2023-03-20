Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,630,000 after acquiring an additional 227,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,851,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,198,000 after acquiring an additional 156,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE MMP opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

