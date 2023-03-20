Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
SCHD opened at $70.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $74.22. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
