Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $250.32 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $284.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.97.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

